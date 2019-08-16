PoP 91 Innovation Challenge progresses to the next round

: IoT India Congress 2019, launched a unique contest, Pop 91 Innovation Challenge in June 2019 that aims to find actual and implementable solutions for real-world industry problems through Internet of Things. The IET, the organiser of this event, came up with seven problem statements across seven industry sectors after a survey of more than 100 industry practitioners across agriculture, digital communications, energy, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and smart cities, about their biggest problems that they want solutions for. The contest urged participants to come up with novel solutions to these problems and received an overwhelming response with over 600 individual registrations and submission of nearly 75 ideas that addressed these problems. Powered by Skillenza, this first of its kind competition has now shortlisted 27 teams and ideas, across 7 sectors who are competing to win a cash prize up to INR 1,00,000 or an incubation or recruitment opportunity in a top corporate firm/startup accelerator.

Industry experts from each sector have been aligned to mentor the shortlisted teams. Purnendu Sinha, Group Technology & Innovation Leader, Tata Group, Anand K, CTO, Powersquare, Ganesh Shankar, Founder & CEO, Fluxgen Technologies, Sunil David, Regional Director, IoT, AT&T, Subhendu Panigrahi, Co-Founder & CEO, Skillenza, Aman Agarwal, Co-Founder & CTO, Syook and Ravi Verma, Lead Engineer, Azgo are the mentors and pre-jury members of the challenge

Best ideas from each category have been shortlisted and their solutions will be showcased at the 4th edition of IoT India Congress over two days of the event, August 22-23, 2019. These finalists would be judged by a jury of industry experts consisting of large corporates, start-up accelerators and investors, and will be felicitated on day two of the event.

Speaking about the contest so far Shekhar Sanyal, Country Head and Director, the IET India said, “It’s great to see the number of entries and innovative solutions being developed to address these pertinent industry challenges. We, at the IET have always been on the lookout for ideas that have the potential to impact society and are IET excited to see these promising ideals. “