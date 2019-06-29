Pratham education spreads its wings in Lucknow, Launches new centre

With the believe to provide the best services to students who need guidance and have the potential which is prerequisite for success, Pratham Education is expanding its horizons and reach out to students beyond Delhi-NCR.

Pratham Education plans to ramify in Hazratganj, known as heart of the city Lucknow majorly to provide a robust system of assistance and support to the students who aspire to take education to an unmatched level.

To extend the gamut of students that we can cater to, we are extremely delightful to announce the opening of a new branch at Lucknow. Students of Lucknow have the drive to labor towards their goals diligently. All they need is a push towards the right direction, a path that leads them to their ultimate goal, the tunnel that opens up to a road which helps them in realizing their dreams and transforming them to reality. It is more than a pleasure for us to broaden its horizons to channelize the potential of the students of Lucknow in the correct direction by doing what we do best – Lead the Way! said Mr. Ankit Kapoor, Managing Director, Pratham Education.

As selections in various coveted institutes like IIM Indore, IIM Rohtak, Delhi Universities, Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies, etc. have only seen an upswing in numbers, PRATHAM has become synonymous with success and progress in last few years. To get admission into any prestigious university Pan India, it is very important to clear an entrance exam which largely comprises subjects like Quantitative Aptitude, Verbal Ability, Logical Reasoning, General Awareness and Current Affairs. This aptitude test, which is latent in every student, needs polishing and practice. The expert faculty curates a curriculum that suits the students and takes into consideration the unfamiliarity of the students to the topics at hand.

“We believe in providing education that is not limited to classrooms or books. We understand the changing times and the need for students to be connected digitally. This has been the inspiration to model the course in a way that takes into consideration the potency of the internet. We provide students with study material that is not restricted to books and feed their curiosity to learn more and beyond classrooms.” He added.