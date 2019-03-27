PROMAX INDIA 2019 ANNOUNCE THEIR BOOT CAMP WORKSHOP WITH AWARD WINNING CREATIVE DIRECTOR, RICHARD HOLMAN

Last month, Promax India announced the innovative theme for their annual awards and conference as ‘The New Wave’. In keeping with this year’s theme that honors the dynamic digital wave, Promax India has just announced an exciting full-day boot camp with the renowned thinker, writer and speaker, Richard Holman.

At the workshop themed “Creative Rocket Fuel”, one can expect a day of inspiration, edification and enrichment, as Richard, to his own admission, aims to bring joy to the hearts of promo makers and designers.

Speaking about the boot camp, Holman says, “Over the course of the day you’ll get to the heart of what makes a great idea great; you’ll learn how to find your own creative state of mind; you’ll discover 20 different creative strategies you can employ to make your work stand out; you’ll get the inside track on some of the most provocative, inspirational and genre busting campaigns of the moment; and you’ll get to grips with making the right kind of mistakes. So, bring a note book, a pencil and a very open mind.”

Andrew Jones, VP Production Music (Asia Pacific) of BMG Production Music said, “We’re thrilled to be a part of Promax India 2019. BMG Production Music has always been an integral part of this annual event, which consistently pulls together the biggest & best from world of TV promos and marketing.”

This promises to be an energetic & entertaining seminar, which will invigorate creative professionals at all levels, as Richard brings with him experiences from his mammoth professional trajectory. As the mastermind behind a creative studio that built brands like the BBC, Canal+, Sky, Discovery, Nat Geo and ITV, Holman aims to “put a spring back in the step of the most jaded old hand, as well as excite those starting out about the extraordinary possibilities ahead”.