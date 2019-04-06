Quote on ‘Global IoT day’ | Aeris Communications

“IoT is creating a data-centric, self-optimizing world. The IoT ecosystem and emerging technologies are driving the world towards digital transformation, enabling growth through strengthening current business models and the creation of new offerings, services and products. Organizations have now started to realize the significance of having a connected eco-system for its work operations to gain cost, efficiency and productivity benefits.

Aeris empowers organizations to optimize human intervention and attain real-time remote monitoring of machines, equipment, and other assets along with predictive and preventive maintenance of various products and assets within enterprises with its end-to-end IoT and M2M solutions and services for the automobile, insurance, healthcare, utilities and manufacturing industries. Our comprehensive Aeris® Mobility IoT Platform (AMP) helps enterprises enhance revenue, create new services and business models. Aeris allows enterprises to evangelize and embark on their digital transformation journey across a portfolio of business solutions. We have been successful in creating a unique IoT ecosystem for enterprises, OEMs, technologists, system integrators and solution providers in India.

World IoT Day is an evidence of the world witnessing the capability to deliver comprehensive and distinct IoT solutions for various sectors through vertical-specific, segment oriented analytics, which is enabling organizations with key competitive advantage.” Said Dr. Rishi Bhatnagar, President, Aeris Communications.