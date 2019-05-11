Raveena Tandon and Sunny Leone Open Up About Adoption

There is always abundant laughter and joy where a child is involved, even if the child is not your own. Movies like Mr. India, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke and, to name a few have beautifully highlighted the relationship of people who have adopted children. Adoption has always had its taboos and being a topic of utmost relevance and importance in today’s time, it’s no surprise to see myth breaker Vidya Balan speak about it on her new radio show Muthoot Blue ‘Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho with Vidya Balan’ on 92.7 BIG FM. The brilliant actress-turned-RJ strives to lead conversations about topics that are kept under wraps with the aims to inspire her listeners through the show. This time around, she speaks to B-town mommies Sunny Leone and Raveena Tandon about adoption.

Speaking about how she came around to adopting her daughter Neesha, Sunny Leone says, “I adopted a beautiful little girl from Latur in 2017. I have always wanted to adopt right from the time I was young. I just knew I wanted to. It’s a feeling I’ve had for a very long time. I can’t even explain this connection and put it across through words. I can tell you the moment I looked at this little girl and she looked up at me and she smiled, I simply melted. I was in tears and I knew that she was going to be my little girl.”

Further adding about adopting a child and what it feels like, Sunny says, “We were even trying for surrogacy and it had been a year and a half and it just wasn’t working. I just said what if we adopt a little girl? And Daniel said, yes! I think the hardest part in adoption is finding the right partner who will take the journey with you. Wanting a family is something that you have to want. It’s not something that somebody can force on you.”

Sunny also added about the relationship Neesha shares with her brothers, she said,” When we got Neesha, we kept her all to ourselves and then the boys came. I’ve read a lot of children psychology and toddler books about the day-to-day development of children. I read a lot, I’m that weird mommy geek. What happened is we had tried so hard to make her feel special that we actually needed to socialise her and go ‘Okay well, you have 2 brothers, you all need to play together and be together and everything.’ It just naturally happened and it’s the most amazing thing even though she’s not born from my body or my DNA or Daniel’s DNA, she has every bit of reflection of who Daniel and I are.”

When asked about her process of adopting two girls as a single mother, Raveena Tandon said, “As a child, I accompanied my mother to social organisations and orphanages and when I saw these little children, I’d ask if we could take them home. Incidentally, when I turned twenty one, there were these two girls, who were my cousin’s children. They had unfortunately lost their parents and I decided these two girls deserve a better life. I first became their legal guardian and then eventually adopted them. That is the process that I went through and I think that is the most beautiful thing I’ve done in my life.”

