RDP appoints Thomas Varghese as AVP – Channel Sales

RDP, India’s leading IT hardware and mobility manufacturing company has today announced the appointment of Mr. Thomas Varghese as its AVP – Channel Sales.

Mr. Thomas Varghese has been associated with several Industry leaders over years and owns an impeccable expertise with various renowned establishments in the Marketing and Sales Industry. With over 19 years of work experience, an extensive understanding of the subject and an MBA (Marketing) from DAVV, IPS Academy Indore, Mr. Thomas has been associated with organizations like Amazon, Denave India, Global Infonet, Ingram Micro and Neoteric Infomatique.

With a widespread skill set which includes, Channel Partnerships, Networking & Relation Building, P&L, Vendor Management, Customer Service, SMB & Corporate Partner Management and Digital Marketing Mr. Thomas has closely worked with International clients like Lenovo, Amazon, Shell etc and also has been awarded with many accolades.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr.Vikram Redlapalli, Founder & CEO, RDP, said “We are delighted to have Thomas Varghese on board as our AVP for Channel Sales. RDP has always focused on its channel expansion and commercial sales. Thomas joining the team will definitely be a great impetus for the sales and market expansion of RDP. We are looking forward to his contribution through his expertise to our present business parameters and strengthening the internal team in his role. ”

RDP, India’s leading IT Hardware & Mobility Manufacturing Company was founded on January 3, 2012 with a mission to provide simplified, and affordable computing solutions to the nation. RDP stormed into the mobility market on August 3, 2016 by launching India’s most affordable Laptop at Rs 9999/- and captured everyone’s attention. The RDP product line comprises of a wide range of Laptops, Tablets, Thin Clients, Mini PC’s & Commercial Desktop PC’s, equipped with highest commercial grade components, offering specific features and functionalities required to address the increasingly varied computing needs of users. RDP is a results-oriented company, with a passion to help our partners and clients in their quest for excellence. RDP has a strategic association with large ecosystem players like Microsoft and Intel. It has 1,00,000+ clients in India and abroad, and the experience, resources and the technological expertise to help organizations succeed in all their computing needs.

To address customer and service issues RDP has set up 170+ authorized service centers all over India for handling the warranty support for Laptops and Tablets. RDP also has a dedicated support number 040 4816 1111 to add all types of queries and concerns.