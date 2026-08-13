Robinhood Ventures Fund II Raises $200 Million in IPO: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today’s NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on August 13th

Robinhood Ventures Fund II (NYSE: RVII) is set to make its NYSE debut today. The business development company, a type of closed-end fund, priced shares at $25 apiece. Sarah Pinto, head of Robinhood Ventures, will join NYSE Live to discuss the strategy behind the fund.

Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) and AWS announce a deepening of their collaboration. The collaboration looks to accelerate customer migration. Executives from both companies will join NYSE Live to discuss how this will benefit enterprises.

Hyliion says it’s secured a $41.7 million contract from the U.S. Navy The company will design, develop, and deliver two multi-megawatt KARNO power modules. Founder & CEO Thomas Healy will join NYSE Live to explain the company’s larger strategy.

Investors digest the July Producer Price Index ahead of market open. Economists expected to see headline figure increase by 4.9% year-over-year.



Opening Bell

Robinhood Ventures Fund II (NYSE: RVII) celebrates its IPO

Closing Bell

Capital Group celebrates its Morningstar gold-rated active ETFs

For market insights, IPO activity, and today’s opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

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