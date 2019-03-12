Realme Offline Sales extend to 150 Cities in 2019; partners with 20, 000 Real Partners

Realme, the No. 1 emerging smartphone brand in India, recently announced to expand the offline sales to 150 cities in the year 2019. The young brand started with top cities of the country, gradually moving towards 150 cities phase by phase. The “Proud to be Young” brand has collaborated with offline retailers which will be known as Real Partners and will give a value addition to customer experience.

Realme started with 10 cities across the country in January 2019 and the brand will eventually add 50 cities every quarter. With the city expansion the smartphone brand will establish 20,000 outlets throughout the country. The retail outlets will have all the models of that the smartphone brand has launched. Currently the young brand has presence in more than 35 cities across more than 3000 stores in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Surat, Ludhiana and Chandigarh to name a few and is expanding footprints to meet the rapidly growing customer demands.

In Himachal Pradesh, there will be 60 top Real Partners (multi brand retail outlets) going forward with a target to increase the number of stores to 75 by end of March and 100 by April 2019. Realme devices will be available in 160 retail outlets by end of the year. To start with the brand will be operating 21 towns of 11 districts and by March end the stores will be functional in 23 towns of 12 districts of Himachal Pradesh. The brand will establish a large number of service centres as well in the region.

Commenting on the expansion, Madhav Sheth, Chief Executive Officer, realme India said, “realme as a young brand is committed to delivering the best consumer experience to our customers. We will be also opening 5 service centers in the region.

Strengthening our commitment, we are expanding our footprints to meet the rapidly growing customer demands. With the new offline store, we are extending our sales channels reaching out to our offline customers in every region. This is the extension of our sales strategy and ultimate target of ‘realme for Every Indian.”

The brand has been successfully performing on e-commerce platforms from May 2018.

Realme has secured the position of No. 1 Emerging brand in the country as quoted by CMR and according to Counterpoint, realme was No.3 in overall market share during Diwali, and specifically No.2 in online sales.

Adding on to the accolades, Realme has also ranked No. 4 position in Q4 2018, as per International Data Corporation (IDC) and Counterpoint and awarded ‘No. 1 Quality Smartphone Brand’ by CMR Mobile Industry Consumer Insight Survey.

In the first week of March 2019, the brand has launched realme 3, the most powerful phone in budget segment. The stylish device is powered by the AI master MediaTeK Helio P70 processor and comes with a 4230 mAh battery, giving you the longest battery life in this segment. The device comes with 3 exquisite colours – Radiant Blue, Dynamic Black and Classic Black.