Renowned Designer Leena Singh of AL – Indian Luxury joins the fight against the Corona

New Delhi, 11th April 2020: While the battle against coronavirus is underway in full swing, hunger has come to haunt many due to the economic crisis that has followed. However, People are visiting various colonies and slums to serve the food for the needy.

In the midst of all these we saw renowned designer Leena Singh of AL – Indian Luxury who tied up with a spiritual organisation Sant Nirankari mission to donate ration and food to the needy in her area near Panchsheel and other nearby areas as the lockdown has affected jobs of thousands of labourers in the unorganised sector.

“Every day we serve 1000 freshly cooked meals for daily wage workers who are stuck at various construction sites. The areas are identified well in advance and we keep on adding to it every passing day. I am joined by the Khaki uniform of the Sant Nirankari mission in distributing the meals. It takes a couple of hours in the morning to plan and execute but the satisfaction is immense when we see these workers getting their meals.

Also we are distributing food and biscuits to the stray animals in my colony and has also requested my friends in the area to come forward and take these small initiatives” said Designer Leena Singh of AL – Indian Luxury.