Responsible Gaming is the Key

TRF (The Rummy Federation), a not-for-profit society established under the Societies Registration Act to guide and support the online rummy industry in providing sustainable and healthy entertainment to players across India.

TRF was launched in December 2017 with a mandate to bring together all online Rummy operators in India and have them adopt a self-regulatory platform. With the online rummy industry growing rapidly, it was imperative to inculcate a culture of responsibly and integrity in the industry. TRF has come a long way and in a short span of time has prepared a first-of-a-kind Code of Conduct for online rummy operators. Also the individual online rummy operators in India have shown remarkable foresight in coming together of their own accord to bind themselves by this common Code of Conduct.

Speaking on the Roundtable, Mr. Sameer Barde, CEO TRF said, “The Roundtable is a milestone achieved by TRF in being a one-of-its-kind self-regulatory initiative in the online gaming segment in India. It reiterates the foresight and willingness of the online rummy operators to place on the forefront; player protection, responsible practices and transparency. TRF firmly believes that when gaming is properly regulated, it helps in changing social perception because regulations bring responsibility and integrity to the industry. It will be our endeavor to ensure that this self-regulatory initiative by the Indian rummy operators is unique with no parallel across the globe.”

The Roundtable was attended by majority of the online rummy operators – Acce2three, RummyCircle, Junglee Rummy, Classic Rummy, Passion Rummy and Gamepind to name a few.

Several industry initiatives were discussed during the Roundtable. These included player protection measures, responsible playing and initiatives taken by individual companies operating in the online gaming space; global best practices that could be implemented.

One of the key initiatives that will be taken forward shortly will be setting up the compliance process to certify and grant TRF Seal to member rummy operators as part of the self-regulatory program.TRF has prepared a concrete roadmap to certify online rummy operators against a stringent ‘Code of Conduct’ covering all aspects of player responsible operations. It was agreed upon that the first version of the ‘Code of Conduct’, though very comprehensive, shall continue to be upgraded and reviewed to be at par with the new developments in the industry and the best practices followed worldwide.

The Roundtable was aimed at giving a shot in the arm to the online rummy industry with a view to bring it at par with the regulated western markets in terms of player protection and best business practices.