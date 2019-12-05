Retail Insight witnesses a growth in triple digit in 2019; adding headcount by at least 30%

Retail Insights, a well-recognized Omni Channel technology solution provider for Retailers and Brands has grown by triple digit in the financial year 2019. With this, the company has adding headcount by 30%.

Retail Insights has onboarded 13 clients in 2019. The company is the preferred system integration partner for word-class products made for retail viz. JDA, Adobe, Kantar, Phone Pe, Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Go Frugal, Diebold, Google, Intel Openvino, Carlippa, Search Tap, Shipsy and Firsthive and Vinicullum.

The company has entered into the Omni (All) Channel Commerce implementation (“De-clutter retail complexities and serve customers better from interaction to transaction”) partnerships with Adobe and Salesforce Commerce Cloud being the market leaders in the same category along with next gen technologies development capabilities.

Retail Insights has up the game by becoming One Stop Solution Centre (Technology + Domain) helps retailers/brands formulate effective online-2-offline (O2O) and Digital strategies with there uniquely positioned eco system.

Commenting on the growth, Mr. Vishnu Gullipalli – CEO & Solution Advisor, Retail Insights said, “We are pleased with our steady growth rate, and 2019 has been an exciting year for Retail Insights. With our new onboard clients, we have proved to be the strategic Omni Channel Technology partner across the retail value chain and act as innovation pods for business excellence. Our retail solution and technology excellence with transparent delivery models have played a pivotal role in achieving this significant milestone.”

The company has entered in Wallet and Market Place Integrations partnership with a leading player Viz. Phonepe. With Shipsy the Retail Insights has entered into the Promise Management partnership, enabling last-mile deliveries. It promises Digital Customer Experience in collaboration with Intel Platform Openvino. The company has also entered in Order Management Retail Insights Proprietary Integrations framework with the SAP and Microsoft AX. Trade Promotion for the CPG – Kantar Retail. Along with partnership with AWS, SAP Cloud and Google Cloud, Post Man, etc.

For 2020 the Retail Insights has a plan to handle fewer clients with more attention. The company is determined to enter Europe and UK for business expansion. It will also create a stronger partner relationship with Adobe, JDA, Kantar, Diebold and Salesforce in future.