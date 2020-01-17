Route Mobile felicitated with Best Governed Company in the unlisted segment (Emerging Category) award

Route Mobile Limited has been felicitated at the 19th ICSI National Award for Corporate Governance with “Best Governed Company in the unlisted segment (Emerging Category) award. Mr. Anurag Singh Thakur- Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs and Hon’ble Mr. Justice Dipak Misra, Former Chief Justice of India handed over the Award to our Executive Director, Mr. Sandipkumar Gupta at a function held in New Delhi.

Also present in the function were CS Ranjeet Pandey, President, ICSI, CS Ashish Garg, Vice President, ICSI and CS NPS Chawla, Council Member, ICSI and Chairman, Corporate Laws and Governance Committee, among others.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), a statutory body, was constituted under the Company Secretaries Act, 1980. [Each year, ICSI recognizes companies for implementing best practices in corporate governance by awarding them with the ICSI Excellence Awards.]

The ICSI National Awards for Excellence in Corporate Governance were unfolded to foster and reward Indian companies imbibing and promoting a culture of good corporate governance.

Mr. Rajdip Kumar Gupta, MD and CEO – Route Mobile Limited, said, “Being recognized and awarded by ICSI is an achievement for Route Mobile Limited. The feat holds value as we believe that we have gotten selected from amongst respected companies of the country. We are humbled by this achievement,” adding, “We believe that our hard work in corporate governance has paid off and we could not have asked for more. We dedicate this award to all the hardworking and diligent employees of Route Mobile Limited.”

[Mr. Anurag Singh Thakur, Hon’ble Chief Justice Mr. Dipak Misra and Mr. Ranjeet Pandey, congratulated all the winners of the awards and wished them luck for their future endeavors.]

