“Sanitation Levels Are Low, But Are Now Improving,” Says Bhumi Pednekar

“Cleanliness is close to godliness” is a phrase etched in memory as it’s a saying that we learned as children. Seeing the adverse effects of humanity on the environment, one asks the burning question if we are truly clean or hygienic? Hygiene is a simple basic right that every human being is entitled to. But are we as citizens doing our bit to eradicate unhygienic conditions in the country? Bollywood celebrity and RJ Vidya Balan is acing her new role as an RJ on the show Muthoot Blue ‘Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho with Vidya Balan’ on 92.7 BIG FM. And she is using the platform to its optimum level to spread awareness about social topics that aren’t usually discussed. This time around, she speaks to Bhumi Pednekar about sanitation and its importance.

When asked if hygiene and sanitation conditions in our country should change and what the research for the movie TOILET depicted, Bhumi Pednekar said, “It definitely needs to be looked into. We are a developing country and one where you can’t blame only the government. We are also battling a lot of other things, like the mindset of the people. Bad sanitation spreads so many diseases. While shooting for TOILET, I came across statistics that shocked me. There is a UN report that says that a great number of rapes happen when women go out to defecate. Even if you build a bathroom and there is no water, or a proper waste disposal outlet, then there is no point. It’s a vicious cycle that is difficult to break. Development from the grass root level is required. Sanitation levels are low but it’s improving now and that’s progress.”



On the need for clean toilets, Vidya Balan said, “Sanitation is a social issue that we have been dealing with for years. Do we not want cleanliness? About 70% of population lives in rural areas where due to the lack of resources and awareness hygiene is ignored. But what’s our excuse in the cities? Is it just the government official’s responsibility to keep the city clean? 60% of the population is defecating in open. 15 lakh children who are younger than 5 years old are dying due to diarrhea. We need to start making the masses aware of these extremely unhygienic conditions. Let’s join hands towards a cleaner country and a cleaner life. I hope that everyone gets the basic rights of roti, kapde aur makan with a clean toilet.”

