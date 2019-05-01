Sanya Malhotra Adds Glamour To The ‘Be Glam’ – Fashion Event At Inorbit Mall, Hyderabad.

Fashion is all about looking different and setting your own trends. Keeping into consideration that fashion is truly the essence of life of customers, Inorbit mall recently organized an exclusive fashion centric event – ‘BE GLAM’ for the fashionistas. It was a glamorous evening with a lot of hustle bustleas bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra graced the event and met the winners of the contest. The talented actress also posed for selfies with some of her fans and interacted with them. She deemed at her best fashion attire and left the audience spell bound.

The “BEGLAM” event was loaded with consumer engagement and exciting offers for every fashion lover. Inorbit mall, Hyderabad also had organized a fashion blogger’s event that promoted the latest trends in apparels and accessories. The event was a big hit among customers who capitalized on the offers and gifted themselves a perfect retail therapy.Customers thoroughly enjoyed shopping from sophisticated brands ranging from chic to bohemian to sporty.

“Everyone wants to look fashionable and be a trend setter. Fashion is something that helps our mall establish a connect with our customers. An event like BEGLAM gives shoppers an opportunity to explore the latest collection and revamp their wardrobe. The event has received tremendous response and we are thankful for the support of our retail partners.” Said, Naviin Ibhrampurkar, Head of Marketing and Corporate communication, Inorbit malls.