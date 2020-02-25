Sapient Wealth Advisors organises its 11th annual conference in Pune

Pune: Sapient Wealth Advisors, India’s largest Independent Financial Intermediary Firm based out of Pune, hosted its 11th annual conference in Pune with the theme #towards5trillion this year. The objective of organising this conference is to increase investor’s confidence and awareness towards Mutual fund industry.

Sapient Conversations was held for the first time in Pune and was attended by more than 500 large corporates, HNIs and retail investors.

Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has an ambitious target of a $5 trillion economy for India by 2024 helping India to become the third-largest economy in the world. The focus is on boosting services sector contribution to $ 3 trillion, manufacturing to $ 1 trillion and Agriculture to $ 1 trillion. Keeping in mind this vision of the Prime Minister, the theme of the event was “#towards5trillion”.

Speakers for the event included Mr. Navneet Munot, ED & CIO, SBI Funds Management and Mr. Anand Kumar, Super 30 Fame, Mathematics Educator.

Mr. Navneet Munot, Executive Director and Chief Investment Officer, SBI Funds Management said, ‘’The Indian economy faces medium-term challenges, but the reforms undertaken by the current government will take the country to a different trajectory in the coming years. He also stressed upon the fact that these reforms will have a huge impact on our future. He mentioned that the 50s to 70s were dominated by Europe, 80s to 90s by Japan and the last 30 years have belonged to the US, but the next two decades will belong to Asia, predominantly to India and China.’’

Mr. Anand Kumar of Super 30 Fame who attended the event said, ‘’Four things which are important in a person’s life are Passion, Perseverance, Hard Work and Confidence. Along with all these, one should also have faith in himself and invest time in developing one’s own personality. Like hard work brings success in life similarly its disciplined investing which helps to create wealth’’.

Sapient has over 100 years of collective experience in managing investments and providing unbiased guidance through its private wealth management services. The firm manages over 6000 crores of assets across 5 locations in India.