Satishwar Balakrishnan appointed CFO of Aegon Life Insurance

Aegon Life Insurance, pioneer of digital insurance in India today announced the appointment of Satishwar Balakrishnan as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company. Satishwar brings with him a rich experience of close to two decades in the Insurance and Finance Industry. He joins Aegon Life from IndiaFirst Life where he was the Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Vineet Arora, CEO, Aegon Life said, “We are thrilled to welcome Satishwar to the Aegon Life leadership team. His expertise in the field will be a great asset to us. With addition of Satishwar’s vast experience, we are confident in the ability of our experienced management team to lead Aegon life Insurance into a new phase of profitable growth.”

On his appointment Satishwar shares, “The insurance business in India is on growth path and being associated with a new age digital insurance company with remarkable capabilities such as Aegon Life is exciting and challenging. I look forward to leverage my experience within the life insurance industry to attain and set new achievements and benchmarks.” Satishwar is a Chartered Accountant by qualification.