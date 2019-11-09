Seasonal Trends And How They Will Bring Customers Into Your Shop

Each season has a different meaning for retailers and requires an understanding of how people shop during that time to lure them into your business and get them buying. Your goal should be to get people into your business, no matter the season.

One way to do this is to create a loyalty rewards program that rewards your customers for purchasing in your store throughout the year. Make sure that you are prepared; however, for the traffic. Check your insurance coverage and purchase good business insurance that will protect your business against accidents, and when lawsuits that are brought against you,

You should also create a robust online marketing and brand presence to drive customers to your retail outlet. This should be supplemented with a robust online e-commerce site that can pick up the slack during slower seasons.

Here is a look at the four seasons and consumer attitudes during each.

Spring

The spring announces a wonderful change in weather and the look of nature. The world is coming out of the cold months, and the trees are beginning to get their leaves back. There is, in fact, green everywhere.

People begin to take off their heavier clothing and instead purchase lighter jackets and sweaters. It is also time to take a look at your automobile. Most people do their car shopping in spring likely because they feel that their old clunker cannot last another winter. Also, snow tires get replaced with ones that are less noisy and smoother riding.

Customers spend time window shopping for a large variety of items. This is the time to lure them into your store with sales on popular items you have for sale. They are more likely to browse because they have been locked up over the winter and are happy to see anyone new. If you sell food, offer free samples and watch the crowds gather — time to offer new products for them to examine and play with. Educate your staff on each of these new products, and you will have more sales from curious customers.

Summer

The summer is the time when most people have time for themselves. Summer is when vacations happen, and people are thinking about themselves and their families. They focus on buying new clothes for that summer vacation. If it is in the tropics, then they will be looking for bathing suits, light trendy clothing and lots of open-toed shoes. This is also the home decorating and remodelling season. People look at their homes and decide what they want to change next. So the home makeover stores are filled with DIY homeowners. The gardening stores also see a boost in sales because those with a green thumb are back in business.

Autumn

The autumn signals that the cold weather is coming. People search for winter clothing, heaters, housewares, and spend time in hardware shops to make sure that they have the materials necessary to seal their homes tight. The malls and stores are filled because people fill like they need to get their last shopping in before it gets too cold. Sales are everywhere because the holiday season is now in focus. Early shoppers looking for the best deals on the hottest holiday presents push retail sales up during the autumn.

Winter

The winter season can be a slow season for retail because of the weather, but with so many holidays during this season, people find reasons to get out and about. Smart retailers lure customers in with big sales that are loss leaders for other big-ticket items that look good as gifts or under their own Christmas trees. You should be in constant sale mode during this season and be prepared to offer bigger discounts than your competitors.

Each season has its own opportunities and challenges. Take notes of what works for you from season to season so each year can get better at improving your sales throughout the year.