SEMINAR TO HELP CHOOSE A NEW AGE CAREER

EDUSEAS, a division of Eduseas Services Pvt Ltd. organized a seminar on How to Choose Careers and New Age Careers on April 19, 2019, at Bipin Chandra Pal Auditorium, Chittaranjan Park,New Delhi. This first time seminar on career pathways was organized for students and parents residing in C R Park, Greater Kailash, Alaknanda and nearby areas. The seminar was on how to choose careers and where our education system is heading.

Various experts from the education industry like Pervin Malhotra, Director – Career Guidance India, Raul D’souza- Head of IstitutoMarangoni, Andre Vitarelli Faculty Gurukul School Of Design, Amit Vig- Counselor Pratham Education, RuchikaChabra- Career Coach &Subhankar Choudhury- Life Coach shared their valuable insights that will help students choose the right career path. The seminar also focuses on the need for parenting and the role of each parent towards a successful career of their children. During this seminar, students were given free multiple intelligence test (DMIT) coupons by Brain Map Technologies and career books by SAP Publications in association with EDUSEAS Services Pvt Ltd.

MrSubhankar Choudhury, Director & Life Coach Of Eduseas Services Pvt, said, “In today’s world students should asses their strengths and weaknesses, they should do things with passion if they want to excel in any field of studies and not get into the rat race of who’s going to be first. It’s important to become human first.” He emphasized on overall development and change in societal thinking. Raul spoke about fashion designing as a career and how Marangoni groom students in the world of design, Andre discussed various aspects of design and creativity not just in fashion but, beyond the world of fashion.PervinMalhotra spoke on how to choose careers and RuchikaChabra threw some light on the need of parenting.

One of the parents attending the event said that it was an eye-opener for them as they haven’t attended such kind of event before. Many of them are looking forward toEduseas to hold more such kind of events. There was a gathering of more than 150 students and parents. In the end,Subhankar Choudhury thanked all the sponsors and attendees for making the event successful.