Shine.com releases its June Jobs Report, Kolkata enter the list of top 10 job creators

The job landscape across the nation is changing constantly on the back of technological intervention. As a result, job trends can change at a moment’s notice. It is with the intention of identifying these trends that Shine.com, India’s second-largest job portal, has released its June Jobs Report. Leveraging its vast pool of data pertaining to job statistics in the country, it has compared job growth across leading industries, cities and functional areas as compared to June 2018.

Top-performing industries

The data collated by Shine.com revealed that the top 4 industries creating the most jobs have remained the same over the last year. While IT/Software has remained at the top position, a slight shuffle has brought manufacturing to the 2nd position, shifting BPO/Call center to the 3rdplace. As BPO/Call Center shifts up, the BFSI sector has moved down to the 4th position. Other industries showing exceptional job growth since June 2018 include Education/Training, Management, and Healthcare.

City-wise analysis

Bangalore, Mumbai, and Delhi remain the undisputed champions of job creation, claiming the top three positions on the list. As Gurugram continues to attract companies from across the globe, job creation has skyrocketed in this particular city. This has helped the city claim a spot in the top 5 cities in terms of job creation.

In a surprising development, Kolkata has climbed up several spaces, reaching the 6th position on the top 10 list. This is indicative of continuously rising aspirations of the professionals residing in Kolkata, as well as the growth of the companies that the city houses.

While Hyderabad has remained constant as far as job creation is concerned, significant growth has been witnessed across cities including Pune, Jaipur, Noida, and Chennai.

Commenting on the shifts in the jobs landscape, Zairus Master, CEO, Shine.com, said, “As technology continues to disrupt the job landscape across all industries, IT/Software is bound to continue growing steadily. It is no surprise that it has remained the top-performing industry in the country.

We are observing new cities such as Kolkata and Jaipur bagging top positions on the list of maximum job creators. The Shine.com portal has been witnessing considerable growth in job postings across cities including Kolkata, Jaipur, Pune, etc. On the back of our tech-enabled job-candidate matching capabilities, we will continue to match job seekers with the right recruiters and vice versa. To this end, we are constantly upgrading our tech-stack, offering superior hiring services to both candidates and job seekers.”

Functional area analysis

Shine.com also analyzed the functional areas that are driving job growth in the country. IT/Software has bagged the top position followed by Sales/BD, Customer Service/Back Office Operations and Production/Maintenance/Service.

Not surprisingly, functional areas have dropped out of the top 10 list in June 2019, include Telecom Professionals and Travel/Aviation/Merchant Navy. The Hotel/Restaurant industry, however, has shown significant growth and has entered the list of top job-creating functional areas. Quality Testing, Marketing/Advertising/MR/PR/Events and Education/Training/Language also remain on the list.

It is no secret that the jobs landscape is ever-evolving. A lot of high-value, high-growth jobs are available to job seekers not only in the metro cities but also across Tier 2 and 3 cities. This is providing a significant fillip to the demand for specialized skills.