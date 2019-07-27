Smartworks consolidates Market Leadership position in Chennai and Pune

Continuing its dominance as the preferred agile workspace provider among the enterprises, Smartworks has emerged as the market leader in Chennai and Pune on a consolidated basis; boasting a growing footprint of 6 lakh sq. ft., spread across 8 facilities. Reaping the benefits of being early entrants in these micro markets, Smartworks today drives one-third of its revenue from these cities with over 11,000 seats. Anticipating the growing demand for shared office spaces, the firm plans to increase its footprint by adding more than 2 million sq. ft. in these micro markets by 2021.

Single minded focus on value creation for clients, quality of services, state of the art infrastructure, design and tech enabled spaces has helped the firm consolidate its leadership position.

With a growing footprint of 2.8 million sq. ft across pan India, Smartworks is focused on serving large enterprises in need of new age office spaces, and is in a leading position to cater to both existing as well as projected demand for office space. The year on year success and trust of its clients has resulted into making the homegrown agile workspace provider become profitable in India, in just a span of 3 years. Smartworks has a well-diversified client base comprising of IT/ITES, manufacturing, healthcare, automobiles, BFSI, Marketing and HR.

Commenting on achieving this market leadership position Neetish Sarda, Founder, Smartworks said, “Our growth is a testament of support and trust of our members and the booming market potential. Chennai and Pune have shown significant growth in last three years and due to our robust expansion we have been able to meet the growing demands from enterprises. As enterprises continue to focus on cost optimization and consolidation while expecting quality to remain constant, the demand for agile workspaces will continue to flourish”

An inspiring office experience that translates into a place of productivity engendering extra energy and better output remains Smartworks’ top priority. To meet the rising demands of corporates and millennials today, it offers a bundle of services including configured new-age office solutions, engagement and networking activities. The firm has focused approach to holistic facilities for its members such desk yoga, crèche facility, employee engagement activities, F&B, concierge services, gym, meditation center, health and wellness programs.

“We are focused on elevating the office experience for every office goer considering the traditional workspaces have seen limited innovation in the last decade. Our growth curve has never ceased to excite us, and we have been able to see the difference in our books by becoming profitable in such a short period. We have left no stone unturned to make the experience very personal and immersive.” said Harsh Binani, Co-Founder, Smartworks.

Turning the brick and wall structures into smart buildings with technology, Smartworks is focused on customer delight, encouraging collaboration, ease of doing business and overall community building for enhanced productivity. Smartworks plans to double its footprint to 10 mn sq.ft. by 2022.