SoftwareSuggest continues to flourish as 50+ new categories added to the list of service providers

Businesses are going digital and transforming their delivery models. Addressing the fact, SoftwareSuggest- A software and IT service discovery platform, is ready to expand its portfolio with 50+ new categories of service providers

SoftwareSuggest is a business software and IT service discovery and recommendation platform. The platform lists, reviews, compares and offers a free consultation of business software solutions and IT service providers so that the users are guaranteed to find the best match for their business. Through its dilation, SoftwareSuggest is striving to leverage the aids of the service providers to retailers, wholesalers, startups, enterprises, freelancers, professionals, and many more who are in devoir of any of the services.

This Ahmedabad based venture has a discursive list of service providers across the board. Amongst which Fluper Ltd, Appiqo Technologies, Peerbits Solutions Pvt. Ltd, Yarddiant, Quest GLT, Pixelcrayons, SAG Infotech Pvt. Ltd, Gencosys Technologies Pvt. Ltd are the leading ones.

Currently, the company has around 53,000 service providers listed on its platform. However, they are looking forward to expanding the list up to 80,000 by the end of November. The organization will be catering their services for categories like Augmented Reality (AR), Business Intelligence (BI), Blockchain, Virtual Reality (VR), Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and more.

Speaking about the expansion Ankit Dudhwewala, Co-founder, SoftwareSuggest, said, “I am very excited with this augmentation of SoftwareSuggest. With this expansion, the company aims at simplifying the process of selecting IT service providers and helping small and large businesses as well as individuals, get the right service in the first attempt. This fully-automated, do-it-yourself platform enables clients to work autonomously for faster access to vital case data without the usual delays and bottlenecks of traditional processes.”