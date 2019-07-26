Sri Jagdamba Pearls opens on Dr AS Rao Nagar high street!

The sun is shining, the nights are easing and we’re buzzing with excitement. Our new flagship store located on the busy Dr AS Rao Nagar high-street shopping stretch has been officially inaugurated by Mrs Seema Singh, spouse of Lt. Gen. Paramjit Singh, Commandant, MCEME.

Sri Jagdamba Pearls started with humble beginnings to now stand firmly as part of the community in Hyderabad. A four-generation old legacy and the first jewellery brand to be available online with a dedicated e-store since 1999 proves that Sri Jagdamba is growing and being loved not just in the Hyderabad, but across India, a dream come true for the entrepreneurial family.

Speaking on the Mrs Seema Singh said, every piece here is exquisitely crafted and eye catchy, any women would love to shop here and deck herself with the finest pieces, which add value to her overall personality.

As Hyderabad’s most trusted Pearl Jeweller with more than 94 years of experience providing customers with exquisite fine jewellery collections, Sri Jagdamba Pearls has a longstanding reputation for delivering high quality handcrafted jewellery, with a strong outlook to continually offer new designs and custom inspired pieces to delighted customers!

At Sri Jagdamba we believe, jewellery should be accessible, fun, inspirational and part of your everyday! Our inspiration comes from you; real, smart, mindful women. We work with top artisans, who commit to exceptional craftsmanship and ethical practices, to produce quality essentials. It is our mission to have women embrace a daily dose of luxury.

The airy new space are a stunning setting to explore our unique range, from a gallery of kaleidoscopic everyday pieces to an exquisite bridal wear collection. The new concept stores offer an expansive selection of Rings, necklaces, bracelets and earrings for Everyday wear, Office wear as well exclusive occasion wear. Designed with Pearls, Pearl with Gold, Pearl with Diamonds, the designs include subtle engravings and gemstones such as ruby, white sapphire, cz, and diamonds to accentuate the pieces.

With prices starting as low as `500, the initial product offering will include the following collections:

· IRA Collection – Everyday & Office wear pieces

· Moksh Collection

· Bridal Collection – Kundan & Guttapusulu

· Rajputana Collection

Our special made to order jewellery program promises to provide customers with a wide variety of options for customisation. Each piece will be custom handcrafted by jewellery artisans of finest skills, based on the material, gemstones and size selected by the consumer. Sri Jagdamba also offers exquisite services such as Personal home visits by our jewellery expert and a ‘by appointment’ bespoke service for couples to design or find a jewellery collection that reflects their unique relationship.

Come, breathe easy and explore the extensive collection store Hyderabad, we look forward to seeing you.