Startup Time of Sports brings F1 in Schools™ Technology Challenge to India

Time of Sports, a sports consultancy start-up, gives a euphoric welcome to the world’s largest STEM based (Science Technology Engineering Mathematics) program – The F1 in Schools™ Technology Challenge in India.

They are extremely thrilled to launch the Program for the schools of India and are on their inventive voyage to bring esteemed schools as entrants into the World’s biggest STEM based Technology Challenge.

F1 in Schools™ is an international STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) competition for school children (aged 9–19), in which groups of 3–6 students design, test and manufacture a CO2 powered balsa wood Formula 1 miniature “car” using CAD/CAM design tools.

Students would be exposed to 21-31 Day Internationally acclaimed F1 in Schools™ Training Modules; furthermore, India will host the first Gala Nationals in December 2017. The National Winner of India would compete with 47 other Teams from around the world in World Finals in USA in 2018.

As F1 in Schools comes to India Time of Sports aspires to offer students a life changing the experience. Participating in Formula 1 in schools is a fun way to apply mathematics and engage with science. Being a part of the initiative makes the students a frontrunner as the competition aims to provide:

A culture of R&D amongst students.

Increased industry – academia collaborations and partnerships

Competitive soft skills by making learning fun using the magnetic appeal of Formula1

Speaking on the occasion Yashraj Singh, CEO and Founder of Time of Sports, said, “As a specialized sports consultancy company, this has been one of our biggest achievements. Bringing F1 to schools to India will not only give the children an international platform to showcase their talent but also provide them with career opportunities in the automotive and motorsport industry. Time of Sports is privileged to have the support of the Formula One™ community – in particular Mr. Ecclestone and the new CEO Mr. Chase Carey at FOM and, of course, the Formula One™ teams who make our students welcome in the F1™ paddock and in their factories “.

Time of Sports is now inviting all Schools to participate from across the Nation by registering to F1s@timeofsports.com. Registrations open from 25th July – 25th September on first come first Serve Basis and Time of Sports would run the show in India as a Unique License Holder for the esteemed International Championship.