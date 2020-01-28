Students paint the canvas green to spread message against pollution

Students of Ridge Valley School participated in ideate and paint activity organized on the theme of ‘Tree Public’ at the school campus. Infusing colours to their imagination, the students created beautiful artworks spreading message to curb the increasing level of pollution.

Student of Ridge Valley School said, “Rising pollution is the cause of many diseases and we must ensure that we contribute our bit to protect the environment. We are happy that through this fun and creative activity we got a chance to express ourselves.”

This colour extravaganza was specially organized for the students of grade 1 to 6 who thoroughly enjoyed it. With each painting, they made sure to leave impactful messages to save environment and nurture it.

The paintings had messages like, ‘Save Mother Earth’, ‘Go Green’, ‘We belong to the earth’, ‘Save environment for the future’ and etc.

RJ Khurafati Nitin was also invited wherein he engaged the students through an interactive session on the rising level of pollution. He distributed seed pencils amongst students which can be sown after use. The seeds mounted on the pencil would yield a plant and thus help in contributing towards a greener planet.