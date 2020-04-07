Sunaayy Foundation in support of Young Indians (Yi) has reached poor daily wage labourers with relief material

At this time when the world is facing a huge crisis due to the massive outbreak of pandemic – COVID – 19. Indian Government has also imposed a national lockdown for a long 21 days to break the chain of the virus and citizens refrain from moving out of their houses. At this crucial time, Sunaayy Foundation has come forward to help their children and the poor daily wage labourers.

Realizing the loss of work and wages, and the corona attack on the very livelihood of 2300 migrant workers’ families whose 450 children are a part of Sunaayy foundation in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi centre. Sunaayy Foundation went out courageously fighting all odds to distribute about 4000 kgs of grains; 2000 kgs of potatoes and onions; and 800 soaps bringing the much needed relief to the children and their families.

The relief work was supported by members of Young Indians (Yi), a subsidiary of Confederation of Indian Industries (CII). The Delhi Chapter of Young Indians (Yi), which is an integral part of the CII, a non-government, not-for-profit, industry-led organization plays a proactive role in India’s development process. The members of Yi, Delhi, worked voluntarily and pro bono to raise funds for sourcing, packaging and distribution of all the relief material. Sunaayy worked along with Yi to bring about the much needed relief.

Government has also started many programmes, many relief centres have been established, so that poor families and daily wage labourers can get at least two meals a day. Police and Administration are also putting all their efforts and mechanisms to make the lockdown successful. Such a relief process would have easily generated a spirit of excitement where people would have broken the norms. But together with Delhi police (Vasant Kunj South and North, Kishangarh and Mahipalpur) which played a significant role to support the effort of Sunaayy Foundation, the relief team managed a smooth distribution following all norms of social distancing and lockdown caveats.

While this period is challenging for everyone, it is especially tough on the poor daily wage labourers. Their whole livelihood depends on their daily wages they earn and don’t have the luxury of even small savings to help them ride through this time. Due to shut down of industries and other factories they are not even able to feed their family a two time meal. Even they don’t have a huge stock of food grains that can last for many days. At this crucial time of global crisis, when we as a human being should come together and fight not only against this virus but also help the underprivileged section of our society, sunaayy Foundation’s this noble initiative deserves a resonating stream of admiration.