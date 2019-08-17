Superstar Akshay Kumar visits INOX Inorbit Mall at Malad To watch Mission Mangal with 1000 school kids

Superstar Akshay Kumar visited INOX at Inorbit Mall at Malad to watch the special screening of Mission Mangal which was organized for 1000 kids. Akshay joined the kids of Ira Global School who were there to watch Mission Mangal. While interacting with the kids, Akshay spoke about India’s endeavors in the field of space program and how the movie Mission Mangal would help in raising awareness about the same across the world. For a special screening of Mission Mangal for Ira Global School, 1000 school children reached INOX at Inorbit Mall at 9 AM. 6 out of the total of 11 screens at INOX were dedicated for this special screening.

While welcoming Akshay Kumar for the screening of Mission Mangal at INOX, Saurabh Varma, Chief Marketing Officer, INOX Leisure Ltd said, “Akshay Kumar movies not only entertain you outright, but also enlighten you with a strong and impactful message. Mission Mangal is another such movie which is entertaining and enlightening at the same time and pulling off such performances is not easy. Such movies inculcate love for the country and patriotism among the kids. It is our privilege today to welcome 800 lovely school children to our multiplex and Akshay’s presence multiplies the joy to many notches. We are also thankful to Ira Global School to entrust us this responsibility of screening the movie for their kids. Schools have shown a huge preference for INOX multiplexes as they find the environment safe and comfortable.”