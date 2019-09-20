Swaraj organised Mega Service Camp in Western Uttar Pradeshat 57 workshops

Swaraj Tractors, a part of the USD 20.7 billion Mahindra Group, held a statewide mega service camp in various regions of the Western Uttar Pradesh, for customers of its entire range of tractors and farm machinery. This customer-centric initiative was organized between September 3 and September 15, 2019 in more than57 workshops,thereby benefitting over 17,000farmers.

Swaraj customers availed of an exhaustive 15-point check on each vehicle, completely free of cost, through trained technicians. In addition, customers also enjoyed discounts on spare parts, labour and XM oil.Each participating customer was also offered exciting gifts at the workshops. Close to 7000 tractors were attended during these service camps.

Speaking on this service initiative, Mr Rajiv Rellan, Head Sales & Marketing, Swaraj Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said “Being a customer centric company, it has always been our endeavour to provide our customers with the best-in-class service experience. Over the years, Mega Service Camp of Swaraj has become a service brand to reckon with and has consistently delivered on its promise of ‘Solid Bharosa’.”

Further Mr. Rellan said, “We are continually focused on providing an unmatched customer experience and initiatives such as these re-affirm our commitment to customers, who form the bedrock of our success.”

Service camp is an annual event organized by Swaraj before the harvesting season, to felicitate smooth functioning of the vehicles and work closely with farmers at the time of need.