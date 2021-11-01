New Delhi: From self-service copiers to AI Auto Tracking PTZ Cameras, from healthcare-grade tablets to LCD displays for e-vehicle, the 2nd online edition of Taiwan Expo India showcased some of the most innovative products of 2021 during its three days commencement. The much-awaited expo had 5 themes, 10 pavilions, 90+ brands, and 200+ products.

Organised by Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), Taiwan Expo is its flagship exhibition to fortify the ties between Taiwan and the ASEAN countries including India. The main aim of this expo is to provide the India-Taiwan businesses an opportunity to explore prospects, fuel growth, and strengthen trade.

Taiwan Expo 2021 had 5 industry themes – Industry 4.0, E-Mobility, Post-Pandemic Era, Taiwan Lifestyle, Tourism & Culture, and 10 pavilions to display a varied range of technology and innovations in ICT Products, Electrical Equipment, Medical devices, Health & Personal care. Over 90 A-listed brands from Taiwan showcased their 200+ high-quality products.

The pavilions included Independent Exhibitors, Taiwan Excellence, Taiwan Product Center, E-Mobility, Meet Taiwan, Taiwan Bamboo Tech Industry, Taiwan Textiles, Taiwan Gold Card, TAITRONICS &AIoT Taiwan, and Learning Business Mandarin in India.

Along with a varied display of products, the expo also carried out exclusive webinars about ‘Smart Technology for a Brighter Future’, ‘Startup Synergies: Fostering a Collaborative Future’ ‘Taiwan Gold Card Promotion’ and ‘Taiwan Bamboo Technology’.

The expo was marked at a three-dimensional virtual exhibition hall, built to recreate the experience of an actual show. A special provision for spectators to contact the exhibitors of the pavilion in real time was made for the three days period.

This year’s major attractions were the themed pavilions that will exhibit the industries in which Taiwan shines. So, key attention was laid on E-Mobility, Taiwan Bamboo Tech Industry, and Taiwan Gold Card.

Platforms like Taiwan Expo offer a great opportunity to both India and Taiwan to exchange business ideas and collaborate. The relationship between both countries has gained greater momentum in the past few years, driven by several bilateral agreements. Not surprising then that bilateral trade between India and Taiwan increased from $2 bn in FY06 to $7 bn in FY19, a 250% jump. Also, FDI flow from Taiwan has increased 10 times between FY18 and FY19. India was Taiwan’s 17thlargest trading partner and Taiwan was India’s 31st largest trading partner in 2020.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Mr. Baushuan Ger, Ambassador, Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in India, said, “Since 2018, Taiwan Expo in India has become one of the important bridges to tighten economic, cultural, and educational relations between Taiwan and India. Every year more than 20,000 Indian visitors come to this Expo for business leads, cultural exchanges, and for knowing more about the rich and diversified demonstration of Taiwanese products and services. Under the leadership of President Tsai Ing-wen, Taiwan initiated the New Southbound Policy in 2016 to strengthen its relations with South and Southeast Asian countries. The series of Taiwan Expo is actually a great help for the widespread of Taiwan’s soft power to these countries, especially India. In the past 25 years, bilateral trade between Taiwan and India has grown nearly five-fold. A total of 116 Taiwanese enterprises have set up their business presence in India with a total investment of over 1 billion USD.”

Mr. James C. F. Huang, Chairman of Taiwan External Trade Development Council, said, “Taiwan and India are natural partners. Since our first Taiwan Expo in New Delhi 3 years ago, we’ve seen tremendous teamwork. One of our main efforts is to help build a new global supply chain and make it stronger. We are assisting Taiwanese companies to participate in India’s Production Linked Incentive. So far, 3 major Taiwan companies have been approved by the Indian government for PLI— Wistron, Pegatron, and Foxconn. We look forward to many more Taiwan companies approved for PLI. They are India’s ideal partners in all the key fields— 5G, AI, electronics, smart manufacturing, quantum technology, medical service, and machinery. The recent re-signing of the MOU between TAITRA and Invest India reaffirmed our close bilateral cooperation. At Taiwan Expo, we are presenting Taiwan’s latest innovations for Industry 4.0, E-Mobility, the Post-Pandemic Era, Taiwan Lifestyle, and Tourism & Culture. We’ve added virtual meetings to facilitate business matchmaking. For the next 3 days, we will be hosting over 800 meetings to connect companies from Taiwan and India (300 India, 90 Taiwan) so they can explore win-win business opportunities of the future.”