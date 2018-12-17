Tata Power Solar wins Global Performance Excellence Award 2018

Tata Power Solar, India’s largest solar energy company and Tata Power’s wholly owned subsidiary, bags the prestigious Global Performance Excellence Award (GPEA) 2018 in the category “World Class” under the aegis of Asia Pacific Quality Organisation (APQO). The company becomes one of the thirty role model organizations from ten Asia and Pacific Rim Countries those who are recognized for achieving significant milestones in their business excellence journey.

The coveted award has been given to Tata Power Solar at a glittering event at the Jumeirah Etihad Towers Hotel, Abu Dhabi on December 11th 2018. The award is the only internationally recognized accolade that reflects the evolution of organizations in the field of quality. The GPEA is primarily Baldrige or EFQM (European Foundation for Quality Management) based model that provides a comprehensive approach to managing organizational success through embracing of validated best practices. Tata Power Solar has been recognized as a “role model for future organizations to emulate.”

Speaking on the achievement, Mr Praveer Sinha, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Power said,“We are proud to have been presented the revered Global Performance Excellence Award. This recognition reaffirms our determination to deliver world-class quality service to our consumers. The award has emboldened our spirits to continue excelling and sustaining our leadership position in the solar industry.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ashish Khanna, MD and CEO of Tata Power Solar remarked, “We at Tata Power Solar are extremely honoured on being the only Indian solar company to have received the esteemed award on a Global Platform. With an unwavering vision to increase international footprint, the award comes at an opportune time wherein our strong legacy of more than 29 years and international presence are duly recognized. It is also reassuring to our stakeholders that we deliver sustainable value and set benchmarks.”