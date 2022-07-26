Technology That’s Keeping the Road Safe

There has always been a risk of accidents ever since driving became popular. However, in recent years, great strides have been made to make driving a lot safer.

This technology can be found on premium, high-value cars, although a lot of this has now trickled down to budget models and aftermarket fleet safety systems, meaning that driving is safer for everyone.

Plus, some technology has also been built into the infrastructure of our roads, making things safer too. Here’s a look at some technology that’s keeping us safe.

Collision avoidance systems

The biggest risk on the road is collisions with other vehicles and road users. If tech can be introduced to prevent this from happening, then roads will become much safer.

One piece of technology that’s doing just this is collision avoidance systems. These are sensors that you can have installed in your vehicle that can alert you if you’re close to colliding with something. You can get warnings for forward-facing collisions, pedestrians, cyclists, and more.

Using Mobileye technology, you can get an aftermarket collision avoidance system added to any vehicle to make you safer.

Smart highways

Smart highways are revolutionizing how we drive on our high-traffic roads. Smart motorways are roads that have electronic signs above the road that can be programmed to deliver many different messages and pieces of information. This means that if there’s an incident, smart motorways will be able to warn drivers and instruct them on what to do.

Smart highways can be used to close lanes, set temporary speed limits, and give drivers vital information that can be used to help them keep moving.

Smart highways have been used a lot in the UK, but we are now starting to see smart highways in the United States as well.

Lane Change Alert

One of the most dangerous maneuvers when driving is changing lanes at high speeds. This is because it can be tough to see what’s coming up behind you, and collisions can happen if you miss-time a lane change. Plus, when driving long distances, it’s also easy to get tired and accidentally drift into another lane.

One piece of tech that’s helping this is lane change alerts. These use sensors to see how far you are from the lane and will audibly let you know when you’re changing lanes.

This can be really useful in keeping you safe and ensuring that you stay in your lane while cruising on the highway.

Conclusion

Our roads are a lot safer than they used to be a few decades ago. With advancements in safety equipment such as seat belts and airbags, as well as technology like the few that have been discussed above, driving has become a low-risk activity.

All the technology comes together to reduce the risk of accidents happening, and when they do, they are less likely to be as catastrophic as they once were. When getting your next vehicle, consider the technology that it has to keep you safe when driving and think about what you can add externally to boost your safety.