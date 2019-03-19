TECNO notches rolls out its first Android 9.0 Pie powered ‘CAMON iSKY 3’ smartphone in India

Holi is just round the corner, TECNO, an offline camera-centric smartphone brand of TRANSSION India is all set to brighten up the festival with its new smartphone launch with enhanced ‘Power of Artificial Intelligence’. The brand is rolling out today their first smartphone with latest ‘Android 9 Pie’ operating system at its core, which makes the user interface more rounded and vibrant.

TECNO is committed to make the ‘Best Any Light’ smartphone photography experience accessible to the consumers by constantly pushing norms to make cutting-edge mobile camera technology available to everyone at a competitive price-point in the 6-15K segment. With this new smartphone launch in the portfolio, the brand is taking yet another initiative to make overall smartphone experience smoother, smarter, intuitive and adaptive to consumer usage patterns.

Mr. Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TRANSSION India said, “At TECNO, consumer-centricity is our core and we constantly keep working on consumer’s feedback and suggestions to bring out meaningful products/ features that enhance their overall smartphone experience. Towards this goal, our latest offering CAMON iSKY 3 is powered by latest intuitive software Android 9 Pie operating system, which will substantially change the consumer smartphone experience. The device harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to give a more tailored experience by emphasizing on machine learning, digital wellbeing and simplicity. At INR 8599, CAMON iSKY 3 is a future-ready “AI-power packed” device designed to cater to the aspirations of today’s tech savvy youth who want a smartphone that is faster, smarter, cameras that can shoot in any light, battery runs longer and comes loaded with latest innovations at the best value for money.”

Features that make CAMON iSKY3 a desirable Smartphone:

I. Making photography more intuitive through Best Any Light AI camera kit

CAMON iSKY 3 is packed with a premium twin camera setup, which is an integration of a 13MP primary camera that has best-in-class f/1.8 aperture along with quad flash allowing consumers to capture crisp, clear images even in low light and 2MP depth-sensing lens perfectly suited for real portraits. The device is also supported with 4x digital zoom that enables users to capture high quality close-up shots event at distance and hence enables clear photography.

For selfie enthusiast, 8MP AI selfie camera equipped with f/2.0 aperture 78-degree wide angle and front flash, which helps in capturing more light for better quality selfies & groufie, no matter what kind of scenes and light conditions you are in. Furthermore, the device comes with 6-level AI beauty mode allowing adjustment as per consumer preferences that scans up to 228 facial points optimized on Indian skin tone for giving more real selfies.

II. HiOS 4.6 based on Android 9 Pie: Simplicity, Speed, Localization & Artificial Intelligence

CAMON iSKY 3 is equipped with HiOS 4.6, which uses Artificial intelligence to give smartphone users customized experience such as

· Smart panel organizes your work making it faster through direct access to your favorite features at any screen. Like take a selfie within 2 steps, Scan & Pay with paytm within 2 steps, etc. (will be available through OTA update)

· Screen for all needs –When you want to book a city cab to your destination in city, you can use “call a cab’ card in Zeroscreen.

· Intuitive navigation basis in-depth mining and matching according to people’s preferences and habits of using different applications such as Travel, browsing, news or payment. The software automatically anticipate your next action based on the current action and show you a shortcut to take you straight to the section of the particular app that deals with it.

· More consistent and adaptive battery experience, which learns the apps you use most and prioritizes battery for them.

· Digital wellbeing features for Android, including a new Dashboard that helps you understand how you’re spending time on your device. the new Do Not Disturb, feature silences all the visual interruptions that pop up on your screen

· Switch mobile data allows you to changeover between two SIM cards with just one step operation easily (will be available through OTA update)

· While riding a bike, the bike mode will help you reject the calls and automatically reply message (will be available through OTA update).

III. Premium Design inspired by millennials

The CAMON iSKY 3 flaunts a 6.2” HD+ notch display with 19:9 ratio giving it a screen-to-body ratio of 88% offering more immersive viewing experience of watching movies and playing games on the smartphone. And well, besides that symmetrical curves, rounded edges and with a weight of only 150g, the device feels light in hand, perfect and comfortable for one hand operation. It is available in 4 colours: Midnight black, Aqua blue, Champagne Gold, Nebula black.

IV. Punch of powerful performance under 9K

CAMON iSKY 3 is not just about superb camera capabilities and good looks but also comes with power and performance. The smartphone uses 2.0 Ghz 64Bit QuadCore processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 32 GB ROM storage which can support expandable memory upto 256GB. It is a dual SIM smartphone with dedicated microSD card slot and allows consumer to use 4G VoLTE in both the SIM cards at the same time.

The 3500mAh power beast can work the whole day with 350hrs of standby time, 12hrs calling, 6.5hrs web browsing, 98hrs music playback and 7hrs gaming.Moreover, the battery lab feature comes with AI power management that tracks the consumer usage pattern of the smartphone and optimizes the battery life by intelligently adjusting the power saving mode of hardware such as APP, Sensor and CPU.

V. Ups the stake in mobile security

Upping the ante in its price segment, CAMON iSKY 3 flaunts AI Face Unlock feature that’s certain to strike a chord with today’s insta-generation. The smartphone recognizes 128 facial points to unlock the device. Additionally, unique localized feature of an anti-oil fingerprint sensor that provides hassle free access to the phone under all Indian lifestyle and weather conditions that adds to its user-friendliness and makes Accepting Calls, Unlocking the phone, Accessing App Lock and Capturing Pictures a breeze.

VI. After-sale service brand promise

All TECNO products comes with a “111” brand promise – 1-time screen replacement, 100-days free replacement, and 1-month extended warranty.