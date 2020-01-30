Telegram introduces Polls 2.0 to enhance chat experience

Telegram, a cloud-based mobile and desktop messaging app, today announced an addition of new and exciting features for conducting various types of polls within chat groups and channels. Termed as Polls 2.0, users can now explore three new kinds of Telegram Polls – Visible Votes, Multiple Answers and Quiz Mode.

Polls 2.0 aims to enrich the learning experience, giving its users more options to engage and express their opinions by way of selecting from various options. This new feature can enhance the experience of users to create opinions, generate polls and be used by learning and education channels to create objective based learning through multiple choice questions (MCQs) and subject based quizzes. Already popular with students, this new feature by Telegram, will make exam preparations and learning methods more interesting and participative.

Launched globally and available for Indian users, these polls can be created in groups or channels. An updated attachment menu, now allows ‘Poll’ Option where users can follow simple steps from the menu and choose one of the three poll type. Creating a poll is made easy by simply typing the question, add answer options, choose the settings that fit in as best purpose, and just roll it out.

Telegram recognises that messaging applications have become an intrinsic part of communication across age groups and industries. Focussing on driving relevant innovations to bring new features and capabilities on the app that can enhance, evolve and transform the overall user experience, the company launched three new capabilities:

VISIBLE VOTES

MULTIPLE ANSWERS

QUIZ MODE

Previously, all polls on Telegram were anonymous. With this update, users can create polls that allow everyone in the group to see who voted for what. However, users can choose to conduct anonymous polls as well.

This feature caters to the user demand that allows selection of more than one feasible option or choices. It will enhance planning and decision making between multiple stakeholders within groups.

This feature enables users to conduct quizzes through polls that have one correct answer and can power anything from trivia games to public service exams.

A new capability: Bot API and Quiz Bot

Quiz Bot is going to be another surprise for the users as it will allow them to create multi-question quizzes with additional text and media capability and share them with others. This enables them to create exam-style prompts with graphs and tables. Users can answer on the groups, channels, or personally, as well. The Bot can also keep a tap that how many answers were right, time taken by a user and upload it to a global leaderboard Telegram has created.

All the new poll types are supported in today’s update to the Bot API, so bot developers can build on this new functionality.

