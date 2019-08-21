The Aqua Festival in Roorkee

Roorkee: The aqua festival 2019 held at Espee Global School today turned out to be a memorable fiesta and has etched a remarkable place in the annals of The Mount Litra Zee School by winning the Overall Trophy at the aqua festival 2019 by MLZS swimming team.

The one-day Aqua Fest witnessed mixed feelings – pride and joy for the winners and determination and grit to do better next time for the ones not too fortunate.

MLZS swimming team won the Championship by winning the Overall Trophy at the aqua festival 2019.

Areen Srivestav, student of class 7th A MLZS secured Gold Medal 13 -14 year category

Ishan sharma …Gold medal…In 15 16 year category

Arnav saini silver medal in 7 to 8 year category

Gauri sharma silver medal in 9 to 10 year category

Shreyansh tyagi silver medal in 17 to 18 category

The chief guest has given a Championship Trophy, merit certificates and medals to the winners and runners-up.