The book launch of “The Flight To Happiness” by Dheerika Pandey

New Delhi: The book launch of the book titled “The Flight To Happiness” by Dheerika Pandey organized by Jashn event management & Promoters at Innov8 Delhi.

Dheerika was born & bought up in Delhi. She is a writer and speaker. The Flight To Happiness is her fourth Novel. She started writing at the age of 14. The book launch welcome address was delivered by MD of Jashn events Seema Saxena & musical performance by Rohan Tiwari. After the introduction of the author and her book, the book launch ceremony was done by the author and her family members.

The book’s synopsis received lots of appreciation from the audience. The Flight to happiness is a book on friendship, love, fairy tale, dreams, and ambitions.

The event followed with the discussion on the book with Ms. Lahar Bhatnagar. She also led author about the story of the book. The author told that the story of the book is inspired by so many real incidences that inspired her in her life. Lahar Bhatnagar told the readers that it’s motivating that it’s the 4th book by 19 years old author at the time where most of the kids are busy with online series and gadgets.

The author also told the readers that her parents always encouraged her for her hobby of writing. Numbers of readers were present at the launch event. The book is doing well in the market and available at all the leading stores and online platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. The event was closed with the thank you note by Seema Saxena.