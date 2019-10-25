This Diwali let’s lighten lives of ‘Special Children’

In the words of Mahatma Gandhi, Diwali is a reminder and an opportunity to “Be the change you want to see in the world!” Keeping with the spirit, Deepak Foundation’s Samaj Suraksha Sankul organized a ‘Diwali Mela’. The event focused on children with special needs, marginalized women and other special causes for the upliftment of unreached and underprivileged.

People from across Vadodara joined the fest and encouraged the children and Self Help Group’s women.

Ms. Archana Joshi, Director, Deepak Foundation says, “Providing a platform for the sale of produce by women entrepreneurs, rural artisans and children with special needs are the agenda of Diwali Mela sponsored by Deepak Group. The foundation continues to achieve its goals towards welfare od poor and the unreached.”

The mela was special as all the products – from handmade candles and diyas to chocolates and embroidered bags, pouches and more – everything was done by children with special needs and women entrepreneurs.

Stand-up comedian Manan Desai graced the occasion and the guest of honour. He said, “I really like how small scale industries are promoted over here. Small ideas like ‘Krushak Mahila Producer Company’ selling Instant Khichdi is what makes startups tomorrow. I love what Deepak Foundation has done with Samaj Suraksha Sankul and I can see their vision.” He further added that he would love to associate with this cause to generate funds.

Stalls like Self Help Group women’s Farsan, handmade bags by other foundations with special causes, paintings by children with special needs and food counters provided a great platform display and showcase their products.

Dr. Ruchi Mehta, Incharge, Samaj Suraksha Sankul quotes, “Our modest effort to celebrate Diwali for children with special needs have brought so much joy to the children. It’s very heartwarming to see all sections of the society coming to one Mela and celebrating together. Thanks to Deepak Group for supporting this event.”

With joy rides, shopping stalls, fun activities and food, the event ended up as a celebration of joy and togetherness for the children and rural marginalized women.