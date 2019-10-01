Three Ways to Manage Your Online Reputation like a Pro

Social media platforms or the internet could be a blessing or a curse. Internet makes it easy to communicate with people all over the world. You can join the conversations, share pictures, videos, or you can do online marketing. But have you ever thought that everything information or post you share or every search you make on the internet can become permanent and influence how other people perceive you, or in other words, it can affect your online reputation. So before sharing or searching anything online think about the long term consequences. Your private information or photos and videos could be seen by the unintended groups of people and could be misunderstood, or misused. So every social media platform or the websites should have a reputation defender feature that will help you to manage your online reputation. Like the real world, you can’t control or manage your reputation in the virtual world. So here are the 3 ways which you can follow to manage your reputation online like a pro.

Think Effectively:

If you are on a social media platform or running a business online think before making any comments, or sharing pictures and videos or any information about yourself. Remember that there is also a person sitting behind the same platform which you are using. So respect their feelings and values before commenting or posting anything because such things will influence their perception about you. Keep in mind that whatever you like may not be liked by others. Before posting pictures or information you should remember that anyone can use them in a bad way or anywhere they want without your knowledge and permission. This can destroy your online reputation.

Learn how to deal with negative reviews:

So if you’re running an online marketing company you need to learn how to deal with the negative reviews. There is a review writing system on almost every company website, which means anyone from anywhere can write anything about you and your company. And there is no personal identification system before review writing. So any of your rivals may write any hate comments or bad reviews that can ruin your company’s prestige, but you should know how to deal with them.

Always try to reply to the reviews immediately, especially the negative ones and reply to them in a positive way. For example, if anyone writes, this company’s product is not good or the delivers late, just reply sorry for the inconvenience caused to you. This will not happen again. Show empathy for your customers.

You can also set up a Google alert so that when your name or your company’s name is mentioned on the internet you get a notification or alert. As there is no reputation defender system on the websites so you must manage your reputation.

Use the post-removal services:

If you or someone else have posted or shared any information earlier which you think can destroy your reputation online, don’t worry because you can hire an online content removal service like reputation defender which will help you get that content guaranteed removals from the sites like PissedConsumer or others.

So I hope these three ways, especially the last one the dirty removal will help you to manage your online reputation.