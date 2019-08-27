Times Prime offers complimentary access to Cure. Fit to keep you and your wallet fit

India’s first comprehensive lifestyle membership, Times Prime has partnered with Cure.Fit, the country’s largest health & fitness destination to offer its subscribers exclusive benefit that empower well-being across physical & mental fitness as well as health foods. Times Prime subscribers can now enjoy complimentary access to 10 workout sessions designed and run by highly qualified fitness experts at Cult.Fit as well as annual discounts of Rs.1200 on healthy and wholesome Eat.Fit online food orders that cater to every palate and every wallet. This offer is live and redeemable at any of Cure.Fit’s locations across Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune and Jaipur.

At an introductory price of Rs. 999 only, Times Prime’s premium lifestyle membership now offers exclusive access to 7 premium memberships that include Swiggy Super, Gourmet Passport by Dineout worth Rs. 1499, Gaana+ by Gaana worth Rs. 399, exclusive access to TOI+ worth Rs. 1200 the ad-free online version of the world’s largest circulating newspaper, FreshClub subscription worth Rs. 399 and annual Urbanclap’s premium Beauty & Wellness and Homecare packages worth Rs. 3600.

Vivek Jain, Business Head – Times Prime said, “At Times Prime, we handpick premium benefits & experiences that empower our subscribers to live their lives to the fullest and strive to be better everyday. Cure.fit is among the only platforms that takes a holistic approach towards health and fitness that was a natural fit for our premium user-base. We are confident our users would appreciate these new incentives to build the habits required for a healthy lifestyle in the easiest and most effective way – be it food or fitness.”

“At Cure.Fit, we’ve been revolutionising the concept of fitness by integrating online and offline experiences across fitness, nutrition and mental wellbeing. With the aim to make a healthy lifestyle fun and easy, we have done some path-breaking work making group workouts fun, daily food healthy & tasty, mental fitness easy with yoga & meditation, and medical & lifestyle care hassle-free. We are confident Times Prime subscribers would love our facilities and services in their journey to a more fulfilling life.” Naresh Krishnaswamy, Head – Growth & Marketing, Cure.Fit said.

Times Prime’s exclusive payment partnerships with HDFC Payzapp, HDFC Times Card & Times Points can be used to purchase the Times Prime membership at up to 50% discount. Customers can easily recover their membership fee within the first week and save up to Rs. 60,000 every year, making Times Prime the most comprehensive and cost-effective premium subscription service available in India.