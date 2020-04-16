To Serve Humanity Is To Serve God- Dermapuritys Takes Initiative to Serve the Society

Dermapuritys, integrated skincare & haircare center offers services across skin, hair, and body. It focuses on high-quality beauty treatments performed by an expert team of aestheticians and is based in Greater Kailash, took a step forward to contribute to helping those who in need. In these difficult times of COVID19 people are trying to be with each other and helping those who are in need. The lockdown has left poor people with no options for income and staying hungry. Moreover, the cases of patients and deaths have been rising day by day.

Dermapuritys considering these crises has donated vans to National Organisation for Social Empowerment aka National NGO, who have been working for Healthcare, Food Security, Education and Empowerment since 2012, to distribute an ample amount of food, ration, and essentials to people. This has helped them to distribute the eatables more efficiently.

Ms. Lalita Arya, Vice President- Dermapuritys shares her thoughts saying, “At these difficult times it becomes a responsibility of potential citizens like us to help out the people in need, and Dermapuritys is trying its best to do so.”

On the other hand, Dermapuritys has also contributed packages of ration and essentials to Mr. Wasim who is a businessman and founder of a small organization collectively with his friends named ‘THE ZARIYA, United for Humanity’ to help the needy in South Delhi during the lockdown.

Till now, Dermapuritys has helped around 20,000 poor people in collaboration with National NGO and ‘THE ZARIYA, United for Humanity’. Dermapuritys on their level is trying its best to provide the possible necessities to the underprivileged.