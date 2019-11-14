Tough Competition of Kabaddi Friendly Match

Mr Tahir Qadiry charged Affaires Islamic republic of Afghanistan and co chairperson India Afghanistan foundation gave his welcome address. Shri kirti azad former Member of Lok Sabha and cricketer was chief guest.

Payal swami founder of payal foundation and Mr Abdullahq Azad press secretary to the embassy of the Islamic republic of Afghanistan in India and Ex-official Secretary to IAF Delhi chapter conducted the Event as Organiser and co- sponsor

Other dignitaries present were Mr Amarendra Khatua ex foreign Secretary director general ICCR, , Mr Anuurag arora global head and senior vice president VFS global services pvt ltd. Mr Rajkumar sacheti executive director of boxing federation of India. Madam IRA Singhal IAS she is brand ambassador for department of disability ministry of social justice and empowerment govt of India and ministry of women and child development and Niti Ayog. Madam Ilma Afroz IPS 71 RR batch Himachal Pradesh cadre educated at st Stephens College Delhi and Oxford university, Mr. Rahul Devraj Dawar managing director Aboulute Nutrition.