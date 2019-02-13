UNISOC Collaborates with Google to Carry out GMS Certification

As a core subsidiary of Tsinghua Unigroup, UNISOC, one of the world’s leading chip design companies today announced that it has been authorized by Google to become a third-party certification laboratory, certifying GMS Express Plus devices with UNISOC chipsets. This is another major milestone of UNISOC’s continuing cooperation with Google since joining the Google GMS Express program on December 2017.

UNISOC is committed to providing customers with quality products and turn-key solutions that are highly cost-effective and time-saving, including pre-tested, pre- certified and fully compatible Android™ software, Google Mobile Service (GMS) and various Android test suites (CTS, GTS, VTS, CTS/GSI, BTS, STS, ITS, etc.). As a GMS 3PL certifier, UNISOC will be able to significantly simplify compatibility certification process, shorten its duration time for OEM and ODM customers, accelerate products launching and thus enhance overall market competitiveness. At the same time, customers will also receive frequent security patches to reduce risks of device hacking.

UNISOC combines its unique chip design strength with the Google GMS Express program to expedite the launching process smart terminal products for global device makers and deliver safe and smart Android experience to end users.

* Google and Android are trademarks of Google Inc.