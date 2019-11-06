United Technologies Partners with Girls Who Code to Inspire

BENGALURU: United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX) today announced an expansion of its strategic partnership with the U.S. based non-profit organization Girls Who Code (GWC). GWC is building one of the largest pipelines of future female engineers and technologists in the U.S. and with UTC’s support, it is now expanding to India. The global initiative, supported by Collins Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney, is part of UTC’s comprehensive effort to inspire, train, increase and sustain the number of women and underrepresented populations in the technology sector.

“I am delighted to learn that a company like United Technologies has joined hands with Girls Who Code to develop the knowledge and skills needed for young girls and boys to succeed in technology,” said Mr. Gopal Krishna, Director of Public Instruction. “Not only will the students benefit from this focused curriculum, our schools, our industries and our country will be better because of it.”

“Digital acceleration is changing our world at an unprecedented pace and the future of our industries will be shaped by innovation rooted in gender parity,” said United Technologies’ Chief Digital Officer Vince Campisi. “UTC is incredibly proud to partner with an organization like Girls Who Code, to foster a learning environment and empower women and girls of all ages and backgrounds to thrive in STEM-related roles. Together, we can begin to break barriers, build relationships and inspire the next generation of technology leaders in India and around the globe.”

Considered one of the most significant GWC corporate partnerships to-date, UTC’s commitment will significantly help drive the expansion of GWC in India. UTC’s support includes financial backing, professional mentoring and hosting select GWC programs at company facilities. As part of the launch event in India today, UTC and GWC recognized the first-ever 30 girls graduating from GWC Clubs in India.

“Girls Who Code is on a mission to bring more girls into computer science around the world, and we’re thrilled to be doing that work in partnership with United Technologies in India,” said Girls Who Code founder and Chief Executive Officer Reshma Saujani. “The partnership will enable more girls to explore computer science, develop tangible skills as students, and one day shape the future of aerospace.”

GWC plans to leverage Collins Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney in-country resources to expand pilot clubs in Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai. With UTC’s support, GWC can serve as a gateway to technology and engineering careers for women in India. The program partners with schools and orphanages to set up free clubs and provide girls with the skills and tools necessary for success in engineering and technology fields, encouraging the pursuit of careers in STEM.

GWC offers more than just coding skills – it helps aspiring technologists develop problem-solving skills, confidence-building, communication strategies, and empowers them to break barriers and build relationships that will last throughout their careers. The program provides an environment for girls to engage in fun online coding tutorials, build community through interactive activities, learn about inspiring role models in tech, and work together to design solutions to real-world problems facing their communities. To date, GWC has set up 100 Girls Who Code Clubs in India.

UTC is actively focusing its STEM investment strategy in support of achieving diversity goals, building technology workforce skills and driving community engagement in the places where UTC operates worldwide. UTC has more than 4,000 employees in India in its aerospace divisions – Collins Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney.

UTC will also sponsor The Grace Hopper Celebration taking place November 6-8. The event in Bengaluru brings together female technologists to celebrate the achievements and future of women in technology.