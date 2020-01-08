Upcoming Trends in the Indian Gaming Industry

The Indian gaming industry is flourishing, and variety of gaming trends have continued to develop in this industry. These trends have contributed to the enlargement of the gaming industry in India. Currently, the gaming industry is growing at a fast pace and is valued at $890 million. In fact, it has now been reported that the online gaming industry is estimated to reach RS 11,400 crore by 2023. You might wonder what mainly contributes to the industry.

Puzzle & Strategy Games

Puzzle & strategy games were among the foremost to enter India’s gaming industry. These are games where players have to be tactical and calculated while playing. One of the best examples of a game in this genre that’s commonly played in India is Clash of Clans, a free online game (with in-app purchases) where players from different parts of the world come together to form clans (could be up to 50 persons), for the purpose of fighting in clan wars and looting treasures. This game, developed by Supercell, has acquired over $2.5 billion dollars in form of revenues since its inception.

Casino Games

Casino games are also a huge contributor to the Indian gaming industry. According to onlinecasinoguide.in, the amount of online casinos in India are booming as the demand is high and there is no regulation that puts a cap on the market. The online casino market is expected to be worth up to $1.5 billion yearly, and it’s growing. Some of the most popular casino games include slots and live casino games such as Andar Bahar, Teen Patti, Dragon Tiger, roulette, and baccarat.

Mobile Gaming

Mobile gaming is also big in India. Thanks to the easy access to smartphones and the internet in the country, virtually anyone can play PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty Mobile etc. According to a report from Nasscom report states that the mobile gaming market in India is expected to reach 628 million users and have a value of $1.1 billion by 2020, rising from its 2016 worth of $290 million. The fascinating fact about mobile gaming is that most of the apps are free to play and gamers can make in-app purchases for a more unique gaming experience. Based on reports from TUNE, the percent of India’s in-app purchasers is rated at 16%, based on 200 billion users, which is even more than the global average.

Multiplayer Games

Multiplayer games cuts across majority of the games discussed above. These games allow users to play with each other and against each other; therefore, friends can pair up and strangers can also team up to play against another set of friends or strangers. Multiplayer games have brought about another perspective to gaming, making it a place to hang out with peers.

Made-in-India Games

Made-in-India Games are also thriving in India. Although they may not be as popular as the world trending games, a game like Dhoom 3: The Game made by 99Games located in Karnataka, India is not performing badly, with over 10 million downloads on Google Playstore.

Fantasy Gaming

Fantasy gaming is another popular genre in India and the world. It is not surprising that “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt” was reported to have successfully sold more than 40 million copies worldwide.