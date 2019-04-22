Urjaa Guru Arihant Rishi Has Got His Name in the Guinness Book of World Records

Urjaa Guru Arihant Rishi, who teaches the young generation how to use their inner energy I a proper way, is talking about the creation of a new Indiabased on the strength of youth power. Recently, Urjaa Guru Arihant Rishi has been given place in the Central Saint Board of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). This is the first time in the VHP history when a Jain saint has got such place in the VHP. However, the Urjaa Guru has already got his name in the history. Under the guidance of Arihant Rishi, the Urjaa World Foundation has appeared two times in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Following the guidance of Arihant Rishi, the Urjaa World Foundation has created the Guinness Book of World Record by the world’s largest man-made God-reading sign ‘Om’. In association with 927 school students and the help of “Urjaa Guru Arihant Rishiji”,the Urjaa World Foundation made the largest human Om symbol on January 8, 2019,and received the Guinness World Record 2017 award. Urjaa Guru believes that “Om can cure one’s mind, body and soul. It also helps in creating a bond between purity and culture. If you manage your mind power with it, the Om is a link between spirituality and science that can never fail.”

Besides, the largest human Om symbol, under a program held in Mumbai on March 1, 2015, Arihant Rishi and Jayam Ideal Youth Organization were jointly awarded the Guinness World Record for the largest assembly of people as a tree. About 1000 school children and youth participated in this event, organized for the launch of the Jayam Ideal Youth Organization. Urjaa Guru Arihant Rishi explained how meditation and yoga are most essential actions for human development. His ideas and suggestions for “the Urjaa Kriya – the art of awakening” have proved to be inspirational for many. During any of his events, he does not forget to give his Urjaa mantra to listeners, which is considered a sacred blessing for the younger generation.

Arihant Rishi belongs to Jain community and his followers are spread all over India. He formed a Foundation named Urjaa World, aimed at creating awareness for the welfare of the people, protection of nature, yoga and meditation, eliminating evil from society and helping people to live a happy and healthy life.

He got inspiration from his guru “Acharya Shri Kushagranandji Maharaj”, who has put his life in line with the spread of Jainism, empowerment and upliftment of the society. Acharya Shri Kushagranandji is the sea of information, the sea of ​​love, and he provides his worship and friendship for everyone regardless of any discrimination.