V-Guard Big Idea Business Plan Contest 2019

Chennai: Since its inception in 1977, V-Guard, has always believed in creating and delivering quality products with its consumers at the core. Innovation being the driving force in anything and everything the brand sets out to do. The V-Guard Big Idea B-Plan Contest was conceptualized with this very objective in mind. As a socially responsible brand committed to the cause of growth of the nation, it is our belief that the foundation of the strong and sustainable growth of the nation are its empowered youth who needs to be constantly encouraged. V-Guard Big Idea B-plan Contest is a stage that allows these extraordinary young minds to present their ideas that could transform the world.

The event has created a platform for interaction with top leaders of V-Guard, wherein the young minds can discuss and understand the business challenges to fine tune their thought process and foster a spirit of innovation in them.

The theme for Big Idea B-plan Contest 2019 was –“Transform the kitchen to bring home a better tomorrow”

Participants were invited to breathe life into the theme with insightful ideas in alignment with the business strategy of V-Guard. The contest witnessed entries from Premier B-Schools all over India, where participants came-up with innovative ideas, elaborating on financial, marketing and operating plans for business growth. In all, 25 teams were shortlisted after a rigorous selection process. IMT, Ghaziabad won the contest while Goa Institute of Management and NMIMS, Mumbai were declared first and second runner up respectively for their creative and comprehensive business strategy plan for V-Guard Industries Ltd. IIM Raipur and Great Lakes Institutes of Management, Gurugram won z special jury award in the contest.

Teams presented their ideas during the grand finale held on 27th and 28th September 2019 at Radisson Blu, Cochin. A jury comprising of eminent professionals chose the winners. The five-member Jury Committee headed by Mr. Rajesh Nair (Operating Partner at Emerge Ventures PTE) along with Mr. Mithun Chittilappilly (Managing Director, V-Guard Industries Ltd.), Mr. V. Ramachandran (Director & COO, V-Guard Industries Ltd.), Mr. Sudarshan Kasturi (Sr. Vice President & CFO, V-Guard Industries ltd.), Mr. Mohammed Tanveer (Sr. GM -New Product Development, V-Guard Industries Ltd.). The ideas put forth were judged on parameters such as ingenuity, the practicality of application, feasibility, simplicity and the positive impact it can have on V-Guard’s business and its consumers.

Mr. Kochouseph Chittilappilly, Chairman, V-Guard Industries Ltd. was the chief guest for the valedictory ceremony. The winners were awarded cash prizes worth Rs. 200,000, Rs. 100,000, Rs.50,000 for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions respectively along with trophies and certificates of appreciation. Two teams also received Special Jury awards worth Rs.25,000.