Vakrangee Announces Alliance With Dish Tv India Limited

Vakrangee Ltd., India’s largest network of last-mile retail points of sale, announces an alliance with Dish TV India Limited for distribution of subscription recharge and providing collection services for both its brands – DishTV and d2h.

This alliance will help consumers to avail the DTH services of DishTV and d2h brands in the remote areas and increase their reach in the underserved and unserved areas.

Commenting on the association, Mr. Anil Dua, Executive Director and Group CEO, Dish TV India Ltd. said, “Our strategic partnership with Vakrangee is aimed at benefiting our customers by leveraging Vakrangee’s vast retail distribution network. We are continuously investing to expand our rural customer base and this partnership will support and strengthen our proposition for last mile connectivity.”

Commenting on this partnership, Mr. Anil Khanna, Managing Director & Group CEO, Vakrangee Ltd. said, “We are happy to partner with Dish TV India to help customers avail their services in remote areas thereby helping their both brands-DishTV and d2h to increase their reach in unserved areas. These tie-ups ensure that the Vakrangee franchisee partners can scale up their business briskly and efficiently in a planned way.”

He further added, “We are aspiring to be the most trustworthy physical as well as online convenience store across India, positively moving towards Vakrangee Kendra’s new brand philosophy of ‘AB Poori Duniya Pados Mein’.”

Vakrangee currently has 3,504 Nextgen Vakrangee Kendra’s spread across 20 states, 340+ districts and 2,000+ postal codes. More than 70% outlets are from Tier 5 and tier 6 cities. Vakrangee’s planned target is to reach at least 25,000 operational Nextgen Vakrangee Kendras by FY 2019-20 and further enhance it to reach 45,000 Nextgen outlets by FY 2020-21 and 75,000 by FY2021-22.

The Company has tied up with reputed partners spread across Banking, ATM, Insurance, Financial services, e-Commerce, e-Governance and Logistics verticals to offer its customers best-in-class services and products.