Vietjet’s flight operation plan from April 16, 2020

As of today, Vietjet will commence operations with regular daily passenger flights and cargo flights to supply essential commodities and necessities in Vietnam.

Following the decision of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV), Vietjet will operate one daily return flight between Hanoi and Da Nang and one daily return flight between Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang as well as increase the frequency of Hanoi-Ho Chi Minh City route to two return flights per day from April 16, 2020.

Besides regular flights, the airline will operate about 10 cargo flights daily. In addition to common goods, Vietjet’s flights will also transport medical supplies and equipment for free to support the country’s pandemic prevention and control. The airline is also offering free transportation for doctors and medical staff during this time.

In line with the CAAV’s decision, Vietjet will constantly update its flight schedule on its website www.vietjetair.com, hotline number +84 19001886, on Facebook page and official ticketing offices and agents.

Keeping the focus on improving the public health and prevent the spread of Covid-19, Vietjet has intensively conducted disease prevention, thorough health check procedures for all passengers and crew before each flight and followed mandatory requirements of health declaration. All Vietjet flights are in alignment with all global standards and guidelines from the local authorities, the World Health Organization and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in order to ensure the health and safety for passengers, flight crew and the community.