Walk into a Cinépolis cinema for impeccable customer service

Cinépolis, India’s 1st international and the world’s 2nd largest movie theatre circuit in terms of attendees has launched a new campaign, highlighting their focus on customer service. A video capturing the essence of Cinepolites always going the extra mile provide the best customer service to its patrons, has been launched as a part of the campaign.

With the constant endeavour to offer World class cinema experience, Cinépolis has taken the route of hyperbole through a Bollywood themed musical video. The musical sees the Cinepolites make a note of every consumer reaction and need and be the first to cater to them through entertaining dance routines and stunts. This initiative intends to create an intimate connect with the consumers by showing that impeccable customer service is at the heart of the brand’s functioning.

Speaking on the landmark occasion of the mascot launch, Devang Sampat, Director – Strategic Initiatives, Cinépolis India said, “Customers are at the centre of everything we do and as a brand we unite to go the extra mile to provide the best customer service in the Industry. Through our Care Campaign video, we want to directly connect with our patrons and showcase all we have to offer; once you step into the world of Cinépolis, we will take care of the rest!”

The brand also offers a continuous customer engagement program through ‘Club Cinépolis Program’ that allows the patron to earn and burn points on movie tickets and F&B and has exclusive benefits of special screenings, meet & greet with stars and much more. Adding to the endeavor to uplift the in-theatre experience, the flagship F&B brand from Cinépolis, Coffee Tree offers a gourmet menu of delectable food and beverages offering a plethora of cuisines from Italian to Mexican. Cinépolis extends a contemporary approach which seamlessly weaves the entire range of cherry-picked cinema formats from across the world under one roof offering an unmatched experience to all movie patrons.