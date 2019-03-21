When words fail, #SayItWithCoke

Following the success of ‘Share A Coke’ campaign which rejuvenated relationships, Coca-Cola India, one of the country’s leading beverage companies has taken the personalized campaign further with #SayItWithCoke. The campaign aims to deepen Coca-Cola’s connect with consumers by uniting them through a universal passion – Music. 140 songs in five Indian languages will make their way on labels of Coke bottles. Coca-Cola has signed Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor as the new brand ambassador for the campaign.

Shrenik Dasani, Vice President, Sparkling Category at Coca-Cola India & South West Asia at The Coca-Cola Company said, “Coca-Cola always seeks to uplift everyday moments and make them special. In India, songs have always had a way of expressing emotions in a special, memorable way. This is what inspired us to bring to consumers our latest campaign #SayItWithCoke, which invites them to share a Coca-Cola with someone to express their heartfelt emotions through the words of their favorite songs. Whether they do this physically or digitally, we are sure they will make many moments sparkle. What’s more, our brand ambassador Ranbir Kapoor joins us in extending this invitation in a way only he can, and together we hope to bring a smile to fans everywhere.”

The ad film starring Ranbir and Paresh Rawal has been unveiled that captures the essence of using music to convey messages which otherwise might seem difficult to say. The ad opens inside a house with Ranbir handing over a cheque for rent to his landlord, played by Paresh. The landlord while giving a stern look accepts the cheque and begins to leave. Just then, Ranbir stops him and hands him a bottle of Coca-Cola. The landlord is confused by this gesture. Ranbir begins to explain how the landlord doesn’t let anything go unnoticed and observes everything. Explaining this thought, he reveals the label on Coke bottle which says ‘Jaaddoo Teri Nazar’, and the popular song plays in the background. The landlord’s frown turns into a smile and Ranbir is surprised, as this is perhaps the first time the two have a had a lighter moment.

Highlighting the thought behind the ad, Prasoon Joshi, Chairman, McCann Worldgroup Asia Pacific and CEO & CCO, McCann Worldgroup India added,“This campaign is our unique take on relationships with charming storyline and innovative use of songs and lyrics which am positive will strike a chord not only with younger audience but with people at large.”

For #SayItWithCoke, Coca-Cola India conducted a survey amongst Indians in 18 – 25 age group to identify the most popular songs to express feelings. The preferred list of songs included timeless classics as well as timely songs to capture wide range of emotions. This process helped the company understand the songs that best capture feelings and emotions of today’s youth. Labels have been created in five languages including English, Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, and Bengali. The campaign also introduces interactivity feature with the packaging that enables consumers to get access to custom playlist to suit their feelings and emotions.