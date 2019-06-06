Wild Stone signed Ranbir Kapoor as their brand ambassador

Wild Stone, a popular male grooming brand from McNROE, roped in Ranbir Kapoor as their brand ambassador. Wild Stone’s choice of Ranbir Kapoor – one of the most graceful, charming, and confident youth icons of the country – as their ambassador is in line with their core values of the brand.

Mr. Narendra Daga, Founder & MD, McNROE said, “Ranbir’s cool demeanor & innate sensibilities completely resonates with our brand Wild Stone. We are all about Modern-Confident-Inclusive Masculinity. The market for male grooming in general and Deodorants & Fragrances in particular is growing at almost 15%. I am delighted that a youth icon like Ranbir has chosen to partner with us.”

This partnership is a perfect mix of style, attitude and confidence shared by the brand Wild Stone and the Bollywood superstar. With huge youth appeal, Wild Stone now aims to drive greater brand salience on a pan-India level through their association with the tremendously talented Bollywood superstar.