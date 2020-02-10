Wings Lifestyle Launches Wings Troopers, Wireless earbuds at Rs.1999/

Wings lifestyle, a leading name in the Audio Segment today unveiled Wings Troopers, an entry-level True Wireless earbuds, in the market for Rs. 1999/-. The Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, Wings Troopers are sweat and water-resistant (IPX4) rating as a unique feature & fall under competitive price point. For those hesitating to try Wireless Technology, Troopers makes it an easy transition to a world without wires. An uncomplicated touch interface offers quick access to a full suite of media, controls for music, microphone, calls, and your device assistant. Troopers are designed to deliver a high-quality experience with essential features to those interested in making the jump to a truly wireless experience.

Wings lifestyle’s newest earbud boosts easy pairing. The touch-driven earbuds incorporate the latest technology and offer up to 12 total hours of battery life, 45 Mah/3.7 v battery capacity in each earbud & 300mAh/3.7v additional capacity in the included charging case.

The Wings Troopers has been designed specially keeping in mind for the daily activities, indoors or outdoors. Wings Troopers is built as the reliable, packed with features you need, truly wireless earbuds. Its sturdy design, trendy look, and affordable pricing make it the perfect fit for young consumers. It allows the user to live free from wires and have a great listening experience. Earbuds are ultra-secure fit for any ear and to offer the best of listening experience.

Speaking about the launch Nishit Sharma, founder of Wings Lifestyle said, “We have already seen great success in the Wireless Earbuds space with our previous model’s Wings Powerpods, Wings Touch and Wings Alpha which were price at Rs.3000 and above. We wanted to provide customers with an affordable product for first time TWS buyers without compromising convenience, comfort and more importantly sound quality of the customers. The Wings Troopers aim to fulfill this need that consumers are looking for.”